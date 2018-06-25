World Cup Scores, Highlights: Luis Suarez Shines In Uruguay’s Win Vs. Russia

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Noon ET, Uruguay 3, Russia 0: Uruguay has crashed Russia’s surprise soccer party.

Uruguay beat Russia 3-0 on Monday in their 2018 FIFA World Cup Group A finale. The South Americans finish atop the Group A standings with the victory, while Russia falls to second place.

1930 and 1950 #WorldCup winners #URU looking 💪.

We say a sad farewell to #KSA & #EGY and their wonderful fans. pic.twitter.com/y2pvKNfE9E — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2018

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez opened the scoring after just 10 minutes with this ingeniousness free kick.

Luis Suarez puts Uruguay up 1-0 on Russia early in the game! pic.twitter.com/0Sa3aYzS5Y — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

World Cup debutante Diego Laxalt gave Uruguay a 2-0 lead in the 23rd minute when his shot deflected off Russia’s Denis Cheryshev for an own goal.

Uruguay get another! A long distance shot deflects into the back of the net to put Uruguay up 2-0. pic.twitter.com/RvwB8oKOcy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

Chryshev’s own goal was just the latest example of the ongoing defensive misfortune we’ve seen in World Cup 2018.

Denis Cheryshev's own goal is the 6th own goal at this World Cup, equalling the record for a complete World Cup campaign set in 1998. #WorldCup — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) June 25, 2018

Russia’s comeback hopes were dented in the 36th minute when the referee showed Igor Smolnikov his second yellow card of the game as punishment for his foul on Laxalt.

Things go from bad to worse for Russia as Smolnikov is shown his second yellow! The hosts will play the final 55 minutes with 10 men. pic.twitter.com/3VJ0VQ869T — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

Russia played slightly better with 10 men but never really looked like troubling Uruguay during the second half.

Edinson Cavani put the finishing touches on the win with this 90th-minute goal, his first at World Cup 2018.

Cavani FINALLY gets his goal! pic.twitter.com/PZqOGuMXG7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2018

The margin of Uruguay’s victory reflects its superiority over Russia on balance of play.

Key stats: 👉 Only #BRA have suffered a heavier defeat as a host nation (7-1 vs #GER in 2014) 👉 Both @LuisSuarez9 and @ECavaniOfficial have scored at the 2010, 2014, and 2018 #WorldCup tournaments #URURUS pic.twitter.com/KaH3Vd7Ikv — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2018

Here are two reasons why the result was historic.

Biggest World Cup defeats by host nations: 6 – Brazil v Germany in 2014 (7-1)

3 – Sweden v Brazil in 1958 (5-2)

3 – Mexico v Italy in 1970 (4-1)

3 – South Africa v Uruguay in 2010 (3-0)

3 – Brazil v Netherlands in 2014 (3-0)

3 – Russia v Uruguay in 2018 (3-0)#WorldCup #URURUS — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) June 25, 2018

3 – Uruguay are the first team to win all three of their World Cup group games without conceding a single goal since Argentina in 1998. Balance. #URURUS #URU #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/itS20yXNyA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 25, 2018

Man of the match: Suarez’s strike earned him MOTM honors for the second time in three World Cup 2018 games and further cemented his place in his country’s World Cup lore.

Luis Suárez scores his 7th World Cup goal, surpassing Diego Forlán in second place all-time for Uruguay, only behind Oscar Míguez (8). #URU #WorldCup — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) June 25, 2018

Next up: Uruguay will face Group B’s runner-up at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday in the Round of 16. Russia will play the winner of Group B at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday in the Round of 16.