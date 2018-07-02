Red Sox Wrap: David Price Gives Up Five Homers In 11-1 Loss To Yankees

Photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images

A night after shutting down New York’s bats, it was Boston that was silenced.

The Yankees clobbered the Red Sox’s pitching for 16 hits in an 11-1 victory Sunday night.

David Price lasted just 3 1/3 innings and gave up eight runs (all earned) on nine hits, with five of those hits being a home run — something the lefty never has done in his career. Meanwhile, Yankees starter Luis Severino tossed 6 2/3 innings of shutout ball giving up just two hits and striking out six.

Aaron Hicks homered three times for the Yankees, accounting for four of New York’s runs.

With the loss, the Red Sox slip to 56-29, while the Yankees climb to 54-27.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Lopsided.

One night after losing to Boston by the same score, the Yankees scored early and often, putting up six runs through the first two innings and chased Price from the game early on.

ON THE BUMP

— Things got ugly early for Price, who gave up four runs in the first inning. Aaron Judge started the scoring with a solo home run to center, followed by a single from Giancarlo Stanton and a double from Didi Gregorius. That paved the way for a Gleyber Torres three-run shot to open the game up to 4-0.

It didn’t get much better for the lefty the next inning as he surrendered a two-run homer to Hicks, making it 6-0 New York. Another home run off Price in the fourth led to the seventh run for the Yankees when Kyle Higashioka cranked the ball to left for his first major league hit.

Gettin' Higgy in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/kFHefWH3pM — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 2, 2018

The slugfest continued against the lefty as he gave up his fifth home run of the game — a solo shot from Hicks for his second of the night — to extend New York’s lead to eight.

— Justin Haley relieved Price in the fourth inning and allowed a run to score on a Gregorius sacrifice fly before pitching a scoreless fifth and sixth.

— Brandon Workman pitched a hitless, scoreless seventh.

— Hector Velazquez got the ball in the eighth and surrendered a solo home run to Hicks, his third of the game, to extend New York’s lead to 10.

New York added another run after a walk to Judge turned into a run when Neil Walker plated him with a single.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The offense couldn’t do much against Severino, amassing just two hits against him in the loss.

— Boston did threaten to put runs on the board in the third with runners on the corners, but J.D. Martinez struck out swinging to end the inning.

— The Red Sox finally got on the board in the ninth after Sandy Leon doubled and later was driven in on a Rafael Devers fielder’s choice, but the one run would be all the team would get.

— Andrew Benintendi, Mitch Moreland and late-inning substitutes Leon and Blake Swihart were the only players to get a hit for the Sox, with Leon getting the lone extra-base hit for Boston in the final inning.

TWEET OF THE GAME

The Yankees have not been kind to Price.

Price has made five starts for the @RedSox at Yankee Stadium. Assuming he gets the loss tonight, he will be 0-5 with a 10.44 ERA while giving up 10 home runs in 25 innings. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) July 2, 2018

UP NEXT

Boston will head to the nation’s capital to take on Bryce Harper and the Washington Nationals on Monday in the opener of a three-game set. Rick Porcello will get the ball for the Sox and will be opposed by Max Scherzer. First pitch from Nationals Park is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.