Red Sox Notes: David Price’s Struggles Continue Against Yankees In Sunday’s Loss

The New York Yankees never have been kind to David Price.

Going into Sunday night’s matchup, the Boston Red Sox starter made four career appearances against the American League East rival, posting an 0-4 record while giving up five home runs.

His luck certainly didn’t change as the lefty was tagged for eight runs (all earned) while giving up a career-high five home runs in the Red Sox’s 11-1 loss to the Yankees. His ERA against New York spiked to 10.44 and he has given up a whopping 10 home runs over 25 innings pitched since he’s been with Boston.

Price’s eight earned runs tied his career high and is something he’s done four other times prior to Sunday. Out of the five times the southpaw has given up eight runs, three of those starts have come against New York.

“It’s time for me to go back to that drawing board and kind of reinvent myself against these guys,” Price said after the game, per New York Posts’ Greg Joyce. “I’m not going to let a bad start define my season.”

Here are some other notes from Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

— Sandy Leon was the only Red Sox batter to record an extra-base hit with his ninth-inning double.

The catcher has been raking since May 6, slashing .333/.370/.573 in 81 plate appearances.

— The only other Red Sox pitcher to give up five home runs against the Yankees on the road was Dennis Eckersley, who did it exactly 39 years ago on July 1, 1979.

— Aaron Hicks hit three home runs for New York and accounted for four of his teams 11 runs.

The only other players to hit three home runs in a game against the Red Sox were Mark Teixeira (2010) and Lou Gehrig (1927).

— Boston is 20-25 on the season when its opponent scores first.

— The Red Sox are 6-14 in their last 20 games in The Bronx.

— The two teams combined for 32 runs through the three-game set.

— Tyler Thornburg could be activated during Boston’s next series against the Washington Nationals.

The reliever, who has yet to pitch in a game for the Red Sox since being acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers, has been pitching well with Triple-A Pawtucket, and Sox skipper Alex Cora said before Sunday’s game that Thornburg’s debut is on the horizon.