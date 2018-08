The 17th year of partnership among the Jimmy Fund, NESN and WEEI brought another successful campaign, with more than $4.4 million being raised over a two-day span during the 2018 WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon.

Check out a wrap-up of the telethon’s 36 hours on air in the video above.

Thank you to everyone who donated in an effort to #StrikeOutCancer!