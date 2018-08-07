Alex Rodriguez Believes Yankees’ Issues Stem from Lack Of ‘Fight’

Photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New York Yankees are scuffling, but a former pinstripe legend thinks he knows what they need to turn it around.

The Yankees suffered a four-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox over the weekend, dropping them to a season-worst 9 1/2 games out of first place in the American League East.

While tNew York has suffered a couple injuries, most notably to star Aaron Judge, former Yankee Alex Rodriguez thinks it comes down to the team lacking edge.

“I’m not saying the Yankees need to start a fight by any means, but I’d love to see more fight, more action, more Paul O’Neill attitude and sometimes you want a guy in the room to stand up and not necessarily throw a chair, but get in somebody’s face and show some emotion, some passion,” Rodriguez told The Boston Globe. “Because right now I would want to shake somebody and it starts with yourself, being accountable.”

The Yankees did appear to lack fight at Fenway Park last weekend. While Red Sox manager Alex Cora was ejected from Friday’s game after Luis Severino appeared to throw at Mookie Betts, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone looked like a deer in the headlights all weekend long.

Teams often take on the personality of their manager, and Boone showed zero edge while his team was getting the brakes beat off them this weekend.

And now they appear destined for the Wild Card game.