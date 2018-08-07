Steven Wright Injury: Alex Cora Thinks Knuckleballer Will Return This Season

Photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports Images

Things are trending upward for Boston Red Sox knuckleballer Steven Wright.

Wright underwent offseason cartilage restoration surgery on his knee and made his return to big league action May 15. But after getting back into solid pitching form, inflammation popped up in late June, landing him back on the disabled list.

Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sox manager Alex Cora gave a pretty encouraging update on the right-hander, noting that he thought Wright would make a return this season.

“We had a conversation with him on Sunday,” Cora said, via MassLive. “He’s feeling a lot better than when he came back the first time. Kind of like knowing what he has to do to avoid lapses like this. He’s been doing great in the weight room. He’s been keeping his arm in shape.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself but I do feel that he’s going to be back at some point during the season,” Cora added. “I’m not saying that’s next week. But the way he’s been working the last week, him getting on the mound for a few pitches it’s telling us that it’s going to happen. When? I don’t know. But it’s going to happen.”

Wright’s return would be huge for the Red Sox, especially with Eduardo Rodriguez still on the disabled list and Drew Pomeranz working to get back into form.

If Wright gets back to full strength and does make a return, Boston’s pitching depth will be dangerous heading into the postseason.