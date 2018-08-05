Chris Sale Injury: Red Sox Ace Won’t Pitch In Three-Game Set Vs. Blue Jays

Chris Sale won’t get the ball in Canada this week.
The Boston Red Sox ace was put on the 10-day disabled list this past Tuesday with shoulder inflammation in his pitching arm, but it was expected he only would miss his start in Thursday’s series opener against the New York Yankees.
And though the plan was for Sale to return in the Red Sox’s three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays beginning Tuesday, it appears that won’t be the case.
But according to reports, it appears that it isn’t a matter of a setback, rather erring on the side of caution.
Such an approach certainly makes sense. Boston has a comfortable lead in the standings, and a three-game set against the lowly Jays probably won’t shake up the American League East too much.
Furthermore, Sale has one intensity: high. As such, it’s out of character for him to dial things back, so it’s probably best he not even pitch and just take the extra time.
