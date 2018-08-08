Did Cam Newton Fire Shot At Kelvin Benjamin During Training Camp?

Photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images

Cam Newton didn’t want to address the comments from former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, but perhaps the quarterback didn’t take Benjamin’s criticism so lightly.

The now Buffalo Bills receiver told The Athletic last Saturday that he would have been better served by being drafted by a different team, noting that having an inaccurate QB like Newton didn’t help his development.

While Newton didn’t directly fire back at his former teammate, it might have been on his mind during Sunday’s practice.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, as he started a throwing drill, said: ‘'Think I am a liability? I think I am an asset.'' Perhaps a message for Buffalo WR Kelvin Benjamin, who told The Athletic he would have benefited from a more accurate quarterback first 3 1/2 seasons. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) August 5, 2018

Shots fired? Perhaps.

Benjamin was wrong to blame Newton for his struggles. The Florida State product’s best season came in 2014, with Newton under center, when he hauled in 73 catches for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns. Meanwhile, the worst stretch of his career came during the final six games of 2017 when he grabbed 16 passes for 217 yards and one TD while with the Bills.

Will Benjamin be better in his first full season in Buffalo with A.J. McCarron, Nathan Peterman or Josh Allen under center? It seems doubtful.