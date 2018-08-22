Larry Lucchino Discusses Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon, PawSox Move To Worcester

It’s been a fulfilling two days for the 17th annual Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon.

The two-day event, which will wrap up Wednesday at midnight, already has raised over $3 million to benefit cancer research with donations pouring in over the last 48 hours.

Jimmy Fund chairman Larry Lucchino joined NESN’s Tom Caron to discuss the event and how everyone — from the volunteers to Boston players, the doctors and nurses as well as the cancer patients and survivors — makes the event so special and successful.

Lucchino also discussed the move the Pawtucket Red Sox will make to Worcester, Mass in 2021 and the challenges that lay ahead in order to create the vision for the ballpark.

To hear Lucchino’s full interview, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images