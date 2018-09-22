Alabama Vs. Texas A&M Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

Alabama is the No. 1 ranked team in college football and appears to be an unstoppable force after a 62-7 beatdown of Ole Miss last week.
The Crimson Tide are firing on all cylinders, and their next opponent is a Texas A&M squad hoping to pull of an upset. The Aggies had a great chance to upset No. 2 ranked Clemson earlier in the season but came up short. Taking down Alabama should prove to be a far more difficult task, though, especially since this is a road game for Texas A&M.
Here’s how and when to watch Alabama vs. Texas A&M:
Start Time: Saturday, Sept. 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports Images
