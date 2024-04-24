College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL running back Reggie Bush officially had his Heisman Trophy reinstated after 14 years. Bush had forfeited his trophy back in 2010 after USC went under investigation from the NCAA.

Now, after 14 years of banishment, The Heisman Trust has awarded Bush with his original trophy from 2005 and delivered the replica back to USC. Bush will also be invited to all future Heisman Trophy Ceremonies, starting in 2024. For this reason, we have named Reggie Bush our VA Hero of the Week!

For more on the return of Reggie Bush’s Heisman Trophy, check out the video above presented by VA New England Healthcare!

More NFL:

VA Hero Of The Week: Reggie Bush Has Heisman Trophy Reinstated After 14 Years

About the Author

Liam Barrett

Digital Video Content Producer

Born and raised in Wilkes-Barre, PA | Graduate of Bentley University | R.I.P Atlanta Thrashers | 2023 Sports Prediction: Trevor Lawrence MVP

More From Liam

In This Article

Featured image via Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press/Citizen /USA TODAY NETWORK Images