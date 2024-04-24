College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL running back Reggie Bush officially had his Heisman Trophy reinstated after 14 years. Bush had forfeited his trophy back in 2010 after USC went under investigation from the NCAA.

Now, after 14 years of banishment, The Heisman Trust has awarded Bush with his original trophy from 2005 and delivered the replica back to USC. Bush will also be invited to all future Heisman Trophy Ceremonies, starting in 2024. For this reason, we have named Reggie Bush our VA Hero of the Week!

For more on the return of Reggie Bush’s Heisman Trophy, check out the video above presented by VA New England Healthcare!