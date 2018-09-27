Alex Cora Salutes Jerry Remy With Hat Tip In Awesome Moment Wednesday

There was a familiar face at Fenway Park on Wednesday, one that brings great joy to Boston Red Sox nation.

NESN Red Sox color analyst Jerry Remy was at the ballpark Wednesday night, spending an inning of the Sox’s game against the Baltimore Orioles with Dave O’Brien and Steve Lyons. Remy, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer but had his final radiation session Tuesday, gave an update on his progress during his visit.

Viewers at home weren’t the only ones who took notice of Remy, either. Boston manager Alex Cora looked up to the press box and gave a hat tip and a wave to Remy in what was a special moment caught on camera.

Take a look:

Awesome.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images