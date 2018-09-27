Colin Cowherd Explains Why Patriots No Longer Are Top-10 NFL Team

It’s been a rough go of it for the New England Patriots to start the 2018 NFL season.

Following a Week 1 win over the Houston Texans, the Patriots were bullied in two straight games, suffering double-digit losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions.

While New England’s defense hasn’t looked great the past two contests, much of the attention around the Patriots has been centered on the offense. Tom Brady and Co. have looked uncharacteristically anemic of late, which in turn led to Colin Cowherd issuing a take regarding New England’s status in the league.

For the first time ever, @ColinCowherd does not have the Patriots in the Herd Hierarchy: "They're just not dynamic enough… they're not a top-10 team." pic.twitter.com/zlO5CVSA09 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 26, 2018

The fact of the matter is, the Pats aren’t a top-10 NFL team at this very moment. That said, we’re less than a quarter into the season, and New England notoriously has struggled in September throughout the Brady-Bill Belichick era. With history in mind, one has to imagine the Patriots soon will turn things around, which might force Cowherd to reevaluate his stance.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports