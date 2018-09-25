New Bruin Jaroslav Halak Definitely Has Coolest Goalie Mask In NHL

It might take a while before Boston Bruins fans can develop a take on Jaroslav Halk.

In the meantime, just know this: The guy might have the most badass goalie mask in the NHL.

Boston’s new backup goalie wanted his entire mask to be designed around the term “brick wall.” And, thanks to artist David Gunnarsson, the final product is, in a word, awesome.

Check this out:

A standout goalie is often referred to as a "brick wall." Jaroslav Halak took that very literally in the design of his new @NHLBruins mask, created by @daveartofficial. pic.twitter.com/rdsepw2seY — NHL (@NHL) September 25, 2018

Just wait until that bad boy gets some puck marks on it.

Halak signed a two-year contract with the Bruins during the offseason and should split time with starter Tuukka Rask. The 33-year-old is 232-150-40 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage over 12 seasons in the NHL.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images