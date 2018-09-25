Dave Dombrowski Confirms Chris Sale Will Start Game 1 Of Red Sox’s ALDS

The debate over which Boston Red Sox pitcher will start Game 1 of the American League Division Series appeared legitimate.

When healthy, Chris Sale undoubtedly is the top choice to take the mound in a postseason opener. But the left-hander’s recent usage rate, coupled with the outstanding second-half performance of David Price, had many wondering whether Price, not Sale, would start Game 1.

Then Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski went on MLB Network Radio on Tuesday and said this:

“Well (Sale’s) going to pitch (Wednesday) against the Orioles, that’ll be his last start for the (regular) season,” Dombrowski said. “He will stretch out again to 90-ish pitches, and then be ready to throw 100 pitches for the postseason.

“He’ll be scheduled to start — I don’t think it will surprise anybody — the first day of the postseason, on the Friday.”

Dave Dombrowski isn't waiting on an opponent or a press conference to announce Chris Sale as the #RedSox Game 1 starter of the #ALDS#DirtyWater pic.twitter.com/wDKo9kSOl0 — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) September 25, 2018

Well, that settles that.

Whether Sale, who has been held on a strict pitch count since returning from the disabled list, will be ready to pitch big innings by the time the playoffs start remains to be seen. When he’s 100 percent, however, the 29-year-old clearly is the best choice to kick-start a (hopeful) march to the World Series.

The Red Sox’s postseason opener is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 5, where they’ll take on the winner of the AL Wild Card Game.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images