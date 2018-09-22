Red Sox’s Rick Porcello Discusses Expectations For Remainder of Regular Season

With the American League East already clinched, the Boston Red Sox now can turn their full attention on preparation for the postseason.

This preparation revolves around determining the playoff roster, as well as configuring with the pitching rotation over the next week, in order to make sure the team is in the best position to tackle the monster that is postseason baseball.

Prior to the game Saturday, NESN’s Guerin Austin caught up with Red Sox pitching coach Dana LeVangie and 2016 AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello to discuss if there is a difference in preparation over these next few weeks and what to expect moving forward.

To hear LeVangie and Porcello’s takes on expectation and preparation moving forward throughout the remainder of the regular season, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Joseph Abboud.

