Why Hines Ward Is ‘Embarrassed’ By Steelers’ Antonio Brown’s Antics

Hines Ward knows a thing or two about what it is like to play wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ward spent the entirety of his legendary 14-year career with the Black and Gold, and spent his final two seasons mentoring 2010 sixth-round pick, Antonio Brown.

Recently, Brown has received backlash for his disruptive behavior in recent weeks, ranging from a sideline outburst to a Twitter fiasco and even an absence from the team facility Monday.

Ward caught wind of Brown’s recent endeavors and didn’t have many good things to say about it. He told CBS Sports Radio’s Zach Gelb, “I’m a little embarrassed.”

But that wasn’t all.

“Listen, I understand he’s a passionate guy and wants to win more than anybody in the world, but in this case I kind of think he’s wrong for the outburst. When things aren’t going good, a lot of people look at the leaders on your team … They want to see how you respond to adversity. It’s something that I wouldn’t have done. I get it, you’re frustrated. You want to win. But having outbursts like that doesn’t do anybody any justice.”

This isn’t the first time that Brown’s antics have brought negative attention upon him.

Now the question remains, will Brown’s former mentor’s words leave a mark on him, or will we be seeing more of the same out of him in the future?

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images