NASCAR New Hampshire Live: Recapping Each ‘Full Throttle Weekend’ Race

LOUDON, N.H. — It’s going to be a busy Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The Magic Mile is hosting its inaugural “Full Throttle Weekend,” which was added to the schedule after the track lost its annual Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series fall playoff race. The event is headlined by three races: The Visit New Hampshire 100, the Canadian NASCAR Pinty’s Series’ first race in the United States; The Apple Barrel 125, the first global NASCAR K&N Pro Series race; and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Musket 250, which features a record haul for its winner.

We’ll keep you updated with running recaps throughout Saturday’s action at NHMS.

(3:20 p.m. ET) Apple Barrel 125

Brandon McReynolds got a second chance Saturday afternoon, and he took advantage of it.

The K&N East driver led much of the Apple Barrel 125, the first points-paying meeting of K&N Pro Series East and West drivers, before being passed by K&N West driver Derek Kraus with five laps remaining. But a caution on the second-to-last lap sent the race to an overtime restart, and McReynolds surged past Kraus to earn his first victory of the season.

Kraus, Spencer Davis, Riley Herbst and Dillon Bassett rounded out the top five.

“It was pretty wild, Derek was hauling ass at the end,” McReynolds, who entered the race 13th in the East Series standings, said in victory lane. ” … Lucky we had that restart at the end, we took advantage of it.”

To say McReynolds was excited about taking his first checkered flag of the season would be a huge understatement.

“That was a lot of fun, can’t thank all the fans enough for coming out,” he said. ” … We’re definitely gonna have a lot of fun tonight.”

After finishing 13th, Tyler Ankrum clinched the K&N East championship with one race remaining. The San Bernadino, Calif. native has four wins this season.

#KNEast: With a 13th place finish in the #AppleBarrel125, Tyler Ankrum has clinched the 2018 season championship with one race remaining! — NASCAR Home Tracks (@NASCARHomeTrack) September 22, 2018

“I don’t really know how to put my head around it, honestly,” Ankrum said after the race. “I’ve had a blast all year … It hasn’t sunk in yet.”

The K&N East season will wrap up next Saturday at Dover International Speedway. The West Series still has three races remaining, the first of which will take place next Saturday at Meridian Speedway in Idaho.

(1:43 p.m. ET) Visit New Hampshire 100

Kevin Lacroix won the Pinty’s series’ first U.S. race in convincing fashion.

The Saint-Eustache, Quebec, native led nearly wire to wire, taking his No. 74 Bumper to Bumper Dodge to victory lane in Loudon. The 100-lap race moved at a brisk pace, with cautions on Lap 1 and 44 representing the only speed bumps for Lacroix.

“Super nice to come here, first time in the United States,” Lacroix said after the race. “It’s really nice to drive here.”

Roxton Pond, Quebec, native Andrew Ranger pushed Lacroix for much of the race. But his No. 27 MOPAR Dodge suffered equipment issues on Lap 71, forcing him to enter the pits.

Lacroix cruised to victory from that point forward.

#NASCARPintys Kevin Lacroix finds Victory Lane in the inaugual stop in the United States, the #VisitNH100 at #NHMSFullThrottle pic.twitter.com/GIwG9MjOyp — NASCAR Home Tracks (@NASCARHomeTrack) September 22, 2018

“When the car is good like this, it’s easy,” he said. “You don’t get good cars like this every race, so you have to enjoy it.”

Pinty’s races typically are held at local short tracks, which prevent drivers from reaching top speeds. Lacroix, however, had no problems adjusting to the size of NHMS.

“This is a short track for the Cup guys, but for us, it’s super nice, and it was a great feeling to drive here,” he said. “We’re not used to getting to high speeds, but after a few laps, I got comfortable in the car, and the Bumper to Bumper car was so good.

“It was an easy way to victory lane. We had a lot of bad luck this year, but we had good luck on our side today.”

The Pinty’s Series will wrap up its 2018 schedule — and crown its champion — next Saturday at Jukasa Motor Speedway in Hamilton, Ontario.

Thumbnail photo via Photo by Matt Sullivan/NASCAR via Getty Images