Five Red Sox Storylines To Watch After Boston Clinches AL East Title

The Boston Red Sox are American League East champions for the third year in a row.

The addition of slugger J.D. Martinez called for even higher expectations in Boston this season, and the Red Sox have not disappointed in the slightest. Boston has won games at an amazing rate, with two MVP candidates (Martinez and Mookie Betts) and a Cy Young candidate (Chris Sale) leading the way.

So, what Red Sox storylines should you follow now that the division officially is clinched? Here are five things to watch over the final week-plus:

What will Boston’s bullpen look like in the playoffs?

You probably have read plenty about the recent bullpen struggles, but this is the most obvious storyline. The Red Sox have 12 blown saves since the All-Star break to go along with a 4.06 bullpen ERA. These next few weeks will function as a tryout for several relievers as manager Alex Cora determines who should be on the playoff roster.

Will Chris Sale’s shoulder injury linger?

Sale’s left shoulder has been the talk of the town over the last two months, with everyone wondering: Will the ace be OK for the playoffs? Sale insists he’s fine, but shoulder inflammation led to two separate stints on the disabled list this summer. While the lanky lefty has looked sharp since returning Sept. 11, there undoubtedly will be questions about his status down the stretch and into the postseason.

Just how many games can the Red Sox win?

The Red Sox recorded their 104th win of the season Thursday night and are primed to surpass the single-season franchise record of 105 wins set in 1912. The MLB single-season wins record is 116 — set by the 1906 Chicago Cubs and matched by the 2001 Seattle Mariners — so that’s out of reach with nine games remaining on Boston’s schedule, but why not blow the 105-win mark out of the water?

Can David Price maintain his dominance into the playoffs?

Before this week’s hiccup in New York, Price had been astounding since the All-Star break, posting a perfect 5-0 record and a 1.56 ERA. His solid stretch couldn’t have come at a better time, either, with Sale spending several weeks on the DL. That said, Price has had notable pitching troubles in the postseason. Will he finally overcome his October demons, or will his career trend continue for another year?

Will Mookie Betts or J.D. Martinez win AL MVP?

The AL MVP race has been heating up down the stretch, with many players throwing their hats in the ring. Betts and Martinez look like the frontrunners, but Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians, Khris Davis of the Oakland Athletics and even Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels all have strong cases for the award.

Betts is having an incredible season, leading MLB in WAR (9.4) and batting average (.339). He entered Friday with 30 home runs, 28 stolen bases and a 1.057 OPS, all while playing Gold Glove-caliber defense in right field. Martinez, meanwhile, has had an excellent season of his own, leading MLB in slugging percentage (.629) and RBIs (124) while hitting 41 homers and posting a slash line of .331/.400/.629. It’ll be interesting to see what the voters determine when the dust settles, but there’s a good chance one of the Red Sox stars will earn hardware.

