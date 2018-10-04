Kyrie Irving Announces Plan To Re-Sign With Celtics At Fan Event

Consider rumors of Kyrie Irving’s exit from Boston officially deceased.

Talk of the star guard opting out of his contract with the Celtics and signing elsewhere have swirled all summer, with many pegging the New York Knicks as the team most likely to lure the Duke product.

But it appears Irving didn’t feel like facing questions about his future all season long, as he announced Thursday at an event for season ticket holders that he plans to re-sign with the C’s in the offseason.

The reaction, predictably, was off the charts.

“If you guys will have me back, I plan on re-signing here.” – @KyrieIrving pic.twitter.com/0wDLzuv5WL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 4, 2018

The Athletic’s Sham Charania tweeted after Irving’s announcement that he has indeed informed Celtics brass of his intentions to make Boston his home for the foreseeable future.

Sources: As Boston star Kyrie Irving says at Celtics fan event that he plans to re-sign with the team next summer, Irving has also communicated with Boston ownership over past several weeks and verbally committed plans to stay long-term. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 4, 2018

Irving has changed his tune over the last few weeks, signaling that he was in love with the Celtics and the talented team Danny Ainge has built.

With Irving officially in the fold for the next handful of seasons, Boston can focus on its pursuit of banner No. 18 with little distractions.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images