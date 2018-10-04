Robert Kraft Explains What’s Been Key To Patriots’ Long-Term Success

The New England Patriots’ yearly success since the turn of the millennium ranks among the most impressive runs in sports, and Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have quite a bit to do with that.

The Patriots have won five Super Bowls and appeared in three others with the trio together, establishing sheer dominance over the NFL.

So what’s been the secret?

During an appearance Thursday on NFL Network prior to the Patriots’ Week 5 tilt with the Indianapolis Colts, Kraft shared what he believes has been the key.

“Well, it’s all about collecting good people, quality people and having continuity,” Kraft told co-host and former Patriot Willie McGinest. “Some people just like to make a change because when things aren’t perfect they think things will get better by making a change. But I have a rule: I never change something unless I know I got something better to put in its place. You know, having Belichick and Brady here for the last 19 years, that’s been pretty cool.”

You can listen to Kraft’s full interview here:

For now, the Pats have shown no signs of slowing down. After a rough go of it in Weeks 2 and 3, they rebounded nicely with a Week 4 thumping of the Miami Dolphins. And while it’s anyone’s guess how long the trio remains together, suffice to say the Patriots will remain a threat as long as they’re together.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images