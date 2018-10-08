Marcus Smart, J.R. Smith Fined Different Amounts After Celtics-Cavs Fracas

If Marcus Smart and J.R. Smith end up meeting in a back alley somewhere, they’ll do so with lighter wallets.

The NBA announced Monday it has fined Smart $25,000 and Smith $15,000 for their roles in a heated scuffle during the Boston Celtics’ preseason matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

Smith was punished for “initiating the altercation” by shoving Celtics big man Aron Baynes, while Smart received the heftier fine for “escalating an on-court altercation” by shoving Smith from behind in retaliation, according to the NBA’s release.

The players’ beef didn’t stop there: Smart challenged Smith to meet him off the court in his postgame interview, and the Cavs guard fired back on Twitter before questioning the Celtics guard’s toughness in subsequent comments.

Smart has heard from the NBA’s disciplinary arm before. The 24-year-old has been fined on four other occasions during his four-year tenure in the league.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images