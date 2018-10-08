Ballon D’Or 2018 Nominees: Four Liverpool Players On Award Shortlist

Liverpool’s Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have been shortlisted for the 2018 Ballon d’Or.

The 30 candidates for the annual prize, presented by France Football magazine, are being unveiled periodically on Monday — and the Reds quartet is among the nominees.

🔴 We have our 30 nominees for the 2018 Ballon d'Or France Football! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/M01sH5gspj — #ballondor (@francefootball) October 8, 2018

Alisson joined the club from AS Roma during the summer after helping the Serie A side reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals last season and having represented Brazil at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The goalkeeper has gotten off to an impressive start at Anfield, recording five shutouts in 10 appearances so far.

Firmino scored 27 goals in all competitions in 2017-18 — including 10 in the Champions League proper — and has found the net three times so far this term.

Mane, meanwhile, was another key performer for Liverpool last season, netting 20 goals in total and scoring in every knockout round of the European Cup campaign.

Salah enjoyed one of the finest debut campaigns in Reds history with 44 goals after signing from Roma in 2017, including a record tally of 32 in a 38-game Premier League season.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com