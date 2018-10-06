MLB Rumors: Jacoby Ellsbury Had His Parking Spot Yanked At Yankee Stadium

If Jacoby Ellsbury plans on visiting Yankee Stadium during the American League Division Series, he’ll just have to Uber there like the rest of us.

(Or take the subway, or pay a million dollars for parking, or whatever.)

The New York Yankees outfielder missed all of this season with a torn labrum, a situation that caused New Yorkers to become even more frustrated with the seven year, $153 million man. Ellsbury’s extended absence also prompted a curious decision from the team paying his lucrative salary.

“One major league source said the Yankees had actually taken away Ellsbury’s parking spot at Yankee Stadium for this season,” WEEI’s Rob Bradford reported Saturday.

Admittedly, we have no idea whether this is standard practice for Major League Baseball teams. Still, it’s hard to believe there isn’t enough room for the Yanks to give Ellsbury a designated parking spot.

In any event, the 35-year-old will have to watch from afar as his team looks to even the ALDS at a game apiece Saturday night. Game 2 between the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET at Fenway Park.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klemen/USA TODAY Sports Images