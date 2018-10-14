Patriots Vs. Chiefs Live: Updates, Analysis From Week 6 Matchup In Foxboro

2:30 p.m. ET: Good afternoon from Gillette Stadium, where the 3-2 New England Patriots are preparing to host the 5-0 Kansas City Chiefs in the most highly anticipated matchup of the NFL season thus far.

The Chiefs cruised to a 42-27 victory in their last visit to Foxboro, Mass., and they’ve dispatched each of their first five opponents this season, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are riding a two-game winning streak after totaling 76 points in victories over the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts. Their No. 1 challenge tonight will be slowing down Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and the rest of K.C.’s league-leading offense.

Kansas City’s defense has a few dangerous players — pass rusher Dee Ford chief among them — but is dealing with a slew of injuries. Linebacker Justin Houston and safeties Eric Berry and Eric Murray all are not expected to play.

Nine Patriots players are listed as questionable, including running back Sony Michel, who reportedly will be a game-time decision as he deals with a knee injury.

Kickoff for this primetime contest is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Be sure to check back throughout the afternoon for full pregame coverage, and tune in to NESN.com’s “Pregame Chat” at 6 p.m. live at YouTube.com/NESN.

