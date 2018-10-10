Sony Michel, Chris Hogan Added To Patriots Injury Report Ahead Of Chiefs Game

Two prominent offensive players were added to the New England Patriots injury report Wednesday ahead of the team’s Sunday night matchup with the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

Running back Sony Michel (knee) and wide receiver Chris Hogan (thigh) both were listed as limited in practice.

A knee injury sidelined Michel, the 31st overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, for a month this summer, forcing him to miss the entire preseason and sit out the regular-season opener. The rookie made his NFL debut in Week 2 and, after struggling in his first two games, is coming off back-to-back impressive performances, totaling 212 rushing yards and two touchdowns in wins over the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts.

Hogan’s injury is new. He has played in all five games for the Patriots this season but has posted modest receiving numbers, catching just 11 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Seven other players were listed as limited Wednesday. Here is the full list:

DT Malcom Brown (knee)

WR Josh Gordon (hamstring)

DE Geneo Grissom (ankle)

TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle)

WR Chris Hogan (thigh)

RB Sony Michel (knee)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

DT Danny Shelton (elbow)

DE John Simon (shoulder)

Brown and Simon both left last Thursday’s win over the Colts with injuries. Rowe has missed each of the last three games.

