Alex Cora Lays Out Reasoning For Tabbing David Price As ALCS Game 2 Starter

Alex Cora is not afraid to roll David Price back out this October.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander long has been ineffective as a starter during the playoffs, most recently getting shelled by the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

But with the Red Sox now advancing to the America League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, Price will get another opportunity to exorcise his demons. Cora announced Wednesday on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria” that Price will be the Game 2 starter in the ALCS.

Such a decision leads to plenty of questions. Why not have him just come out of the bullpen, where he’s been successful? Why so early in the series?

Cora has answers.

The Red Sox manager said a big part of the decision went into the ballpark. Both fields have similar short-porch left fields, but the height of the wall at Fenway Park is far bigger than at Minute Maid Park. Because of that, Cora feels more comfortable with Price pitching in the confines of Fenway than MMP.

Furthermore, Cora is confident in how the southpaw has handled the Astros this season, and is comfortable having him pitch against them in a big game.

“The way he pitched against them this year, he matches up real well against them,” Cora said, via WEEI.com.

It has been a bit bumpy for Price on the mound lately, going back to before the postseason. But Cora noted that he and his staff identified an adjustment that the 33-year-old could stand to make, and that it should get him back to where he needs to be.

“I do feel with that adjustment he’ll be back to the guy that pitched in the middle of the summer and he is going to dominant and be a huge part of what we do,” Cora said.

Price went 1-0 in two starts vs. Houston this season, allowing five runs in 12 1/3 innings of work. Between those two outings, he recorded 17 strikeouts, with 10 coming at Fenway on Sept. 7 over 6 1/3 innings.

