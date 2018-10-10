Why Yankees’ ALDS Loss To Red Sox Left Stephen A. Smith ‘Very Disturbed’

Stephen A. Smith isn’t ready to call the Yankees’ season a failure, but New York’s loss to the Boston Red Sox in the American League Division Series still left a bad taste in his mouth.

Smith, a huge Yankees fan, explained Wednesday on ESPN’s “First Take” why he was “very, very disturbed” by the way in which New York lost to Boston.

The Red Sox eliminated the Yankees in four games and punched their ticket to the American League Championship Series by holding off the Yankees 4-3 on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

There inevitably will be a lot of finger-pointing in New York after the Yankees’ ALDS loss. Because while the Yanks won 100 games during the regular season and lost to the team with the best record in Major League Baseball, there’s still something demoralizing about losing to your biggest rivals, the Red Sox, who now will face the defending World Series champion Houston Astros in the ALCS.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images