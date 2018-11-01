Daniel Theis Injury: Danny Ainge Reveals Celtics Big Man’s New Timetable

It appears Daniel Theis’ “indefinite” absence will be shorter than expected.

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge provided a positive update Thursday morning on the veteran big man, who suffered a torn plantar fascia Saturday night against the Detroit Pistons.

“We got good news from Daniel this week,” Ainge said during his weekly interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich.” “It looks like it will be a few weeks as opposed to six or eight weeks. So, it’s not maybe quite as bad as initially thought.”

Theis said earlier this week he expects to be in a walking boot for two weeks then will be “day-to-day” after that as he resumes conditioning and eventually basketball activities.

That’s good news for the Celtics, as the German big man has been an important role player this season. He’s averaging 6.0 points and 3.4 rebounds over 12.2 minutes per game while providing frontcourt depth behind Al Horford and Aron Baynes and poured in 17 points in 19 minutes in Saturday’s win over the Pistons.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images