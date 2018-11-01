Red Sox Press Conferences: Watch Alex Cora, Dave Dombrowski Discuss World Series Win

Here’s one responsibility in which Alex Cora and Dave Dombrowski likely will revel.

The Boston Red Sox manager and the team’s president of baseball operations will address the media Thursday at Fenway Park in separate press conferences. Their discussions come one day after the Red Sox celebrated their 2018 World Series triumph with their fans during the Duck Boat parade through Boston, and the team’s stirring success undoubtedly will be the focus of the press conferences.

Dombrowski will speak to reporters beginning at 11 a.m. ET, and Cora’s press conference will follow.

NESN Plus will broadcast Cora’s and Dombrowski’s press conferences. Watch them online in the above video.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images