Rob Gronkowski Feeling Good After Playing First Game In Nearly One Month

FOXBORO, Mass — So long as Rob Gronkowski still is playing in the NFL, concern will exist about his health.

The New England Patriots tight end has battled injuries all season, which has caused him to miss three games already. After missing contests in Weeks 9 and 10 heading into the bye, Gronkowski made his return to the gridiron Sunday against the New York Jets, catching a touchdown in the win.

But the 27-day respite appears to have benefited Gronkowski beyond just his on-field performance. The tight end Wednesday gave an update on how he’s feeling after getting back in action.

“Good, I feel good. You know the football wear and tear and all that, you’re never going to leave a game going ‘ahaha,'” Gronkowski said while laughing and waving his hands around.

“If you play a full game and you’re playing hard then (you’ll be sore), but other than that I feel good.”

Over the course of his career, the 29-year-old has gotten used to being banged up after a game, but noted that it’s nothing he’s alarmed by since he’s so used to it.

“Yeah you get used to it,” Gronkowski said. “You’ve been through it not a million times, but you’ve been through it so much you just know what to do. Just keep on believing in the process.”

With Dwayne Allen the Patriots lone DNP at practice Wednesday, it is all the more essential that Gronkowski — who wasn’t even listed on the injury report — be healthy and ready to go for Sunday’s tilt with the Minnesota Vikings. For now, that appears to be the case.

