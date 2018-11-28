Check Out Best Sights, Sounds From Patriots’ Week 12 Win Over Jets

The New England Patriots typically are a tough out coming off a bye week, and that trend continued this past Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The Patriots got back in the win column following their Week 10 loss to the Tennessee Titans, cruising to a 27-13 victory over the New York Jets in an AFC East showdown.

New England received a little bit of everything in the Week 12 bout: a season-high rushing performance, a strong passing attack and stout defense. Unfortunately for the visitors, however, they also were tabbed for a whole bunch of penalties.

You can see it all and more in the video below, which takes you behind the scenes in the Patriots-Jets tilt:

"We've got to keep possession & end this. Go home with our eighth victory." Behind the scenes of Sunday's victory in New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/5B0seqQflS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 28, 2018

New England will look to notch its second straight win Sunday when it welcomes the Minnesota Vikings to Gillette Stadium for a Week 13 clash.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports