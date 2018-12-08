Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk ‘Not Feeling Great,’ Will Miss At Least Two Games

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: The injury bug has bitten the Boston Bruins.

Forward Jake DeBrusk took a puck to the head Nov. 26 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and, despite playing his team’s next four games, hasn’t felt well since. But DeBrusk needs to take a breather, and will miss at least a couple of games, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said Saturday morning.

Here’s the latest on DeBrusk.

Pregame updates per Bruce Cassidy: Jake DeBrusk is “not feeling great” physically. He’s out tonight against Toronto and tomorrow in Ottawa. Jaroslav Halak starts in goal tonight.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/q1HCCazbPs — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 8, 2018

🎥#NHLBruins head coach Bruce Cassidy provides an update on Jake DeBrusk and discusses the new addition, Gemel Smith: pic.twitter.com/Zxh0Z8TZAM — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 8, 2018

While there’s been no official diagnosis from the Bruins, it sure sounds like DeBrusk is dealing with some sort of head injury.

The 22-year-old has 10 goals and two assists through 28 games in his sophomore season.

