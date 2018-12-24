Bryce Harper To Dodgers? Free Agent ‘Likes’ Photo Linking Him To LA

Either Bryce Harper is a master troller, or he’s going to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Or, you know, maybe he just gets tap-happy on social media.

The Dodgers recently executed a blockbuster trade with the Cincinnati Reds that many believe could be a precursor to signing Harper. That sentiment was echoed Friday on Major League Baseball’s official Instagram account.

Check out this post:

You know where this is going.

A quick scroll through the post’s “likes” revealed that Harper himself was a fan of the photo.

Bryce likes the idea pic.twitter.com/SV5Njz6AXx — Clint (@DiamondHoggers) December 24, 2018

Again, we’re not saying this is proof that Harper is going to the Dodgers. But we kinda are.

But we’re kinda not.

In any case, if Harper elects to sign with the Dodgers, then Theo Epstein and the Chicago Cubs will be very disappointed. The Cubs reportedly are doing all they can to shed payroll and make room for the superstar slugger.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images