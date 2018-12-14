David Price, Mookie Betts Hailed At Predators Game As Hometown Heroes

David Price and Mookie Betts have taken the Boston Red Sox’s victory tour to the Music City.

The Nashville Predators and their fans gave the the Red Sox pitcher and outfielder a rousing ovation Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena during the NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks. Decked out in Predators jerseys, Price and Betts were enjoying the game with family and friends in the first period when the team used the jumbotron to formally welcome them home.

The crowd roared for Betts, a Nashville native, and Price, who hails from nearby Murfreesboro, Tenn., in celebration of their 2018 World Series triumph with the Red Sox. Price and Betts responded in kind.

Welcome back to Smashville, Mookie Betts and David Price! #WorldSeriesChamps pic.twitter.com/YQkXmPNuFy — ESPN 102.5 The Game (@1025TheGame) December 14, 2018

The Red Sox’s boys from Tennessee all the love they receive in their hometowns, both the original and adopted ones.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images