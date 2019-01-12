Bart Scott Shreds Providence For Being Poor Host To Patriots Opponents

Don’t expect Bart Scott to vacation in Rhode Island anytime soon.

The former New York Jets linebacker — and Mr. “can’t wait” himself — eviscerated Providence, R.I., this week during his “Carlin, Maggie & Bart” show on WFAN New York. According to Scott, it was commonplace for Patriots opponents to receive less-than-stellar hospitality from the city and its inhabitants while staying in the Ocean State capital.

Be it hotel fire alarms going off in the middle of the night or Patriots fans using microphones to heckle him, Scott says staying in Providence was “the worst experience ever.”

Listen to his comments in the video below:

We doubt any Patriots fans are shedding tears for Scott.

Speaking of Rhode Island, the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday touched down in Massachussetts’ neighbor ahead of their AFC Divisional Round matchup with the Patriots. And while many expect the sub-zero temperatures to negatively affect the Chargers, star running back Melvin Gordon seems unfazed by the brutal New England winter.

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images