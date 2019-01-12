Watch Play That Reportedly Led To Jaylen Brown-Marcus Morris Dustup

The Boston Celtics might have a Jaylen Brown problem.

As you’ve probably seen by now, Brown was shoved by Celtics forward Marcus Morris on Thursday during a timeout in the team’s 115-99 loss to the Miami Heat. The incident reportedly stemmed from a play moments before when Brown, who missed a couple easy layups, failed to get back on defense, much to the dismay of Morris.

(You can click here to watch the play.)

Yeah, not a great look for a player whose undesirable attitude often has coincided with underwhelming play in his junior season.

Brown is averaging 12.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists while serving in a bench role. In a season in which Brown was expected to take the next step toward stardom, the 22-year-old has taken a noticeable step back.

Furthermore, Brown’s struggles likely will have a negative impact on the Celtics’ expected pursuit of an Anthony Davis trade.

