Bruce Cassidy Praises Bruins For Stretching Ice In Win Vs. Flames

The Boston Bruins offense was in high gear in Thursday night’s 6-4 win over the Calgary Flames.

The power play stayed hot in helping the B’s clinch their third straight win, scoring two goals, including a highlight-reel goal set up by Torey Krug.

The defenseman sent a pass from his own defensive zone down ice and off the end boards, the rebound finding David Pastrnak, who put the Bruins up 5-3 in the third period.

After the game, Bruce Cassidy was pleased with the B’s ability to spread the Flames defense.

