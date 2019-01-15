Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Last-Ditch Effort Vs. Canadiens Falls Short In OT Loss

In their regular-season finale, the Boston Bruins and Canadiens put forth a battle worthy of their Original-Six pedigree, but it was Montreal who fought to a 3-2 epic overtime road win.

Carey Price was the difference between the pipes for Montreal, making 41 saves.

The win evened the regular-season series 2-2, with the Canadiens taking both games at TD Garden.

Brad Marchand and David Krejci netted goals for the Bruins, while Patrice Bergeron and Matt Grzelcyk added assists. Brendan Gallagher, Paul Byron and Jeff Petry found the twine for the Canadiens.

Tuukka Rask turned away 19 shots for the Bruins.

The Bruins fall to 26-15-15 with the loss, while the Canadiens head to 25-17-5 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down:

AN EVENTFUL FIRST

The Bruins largely outskated the Canadiens in the opening period and outshot their opponent 11-6 in the first 20 minutes. But Montreal made it a 1-1 game after one with a late goal.

Boston failed to register a shot on net in the first 4:56 and squandered a power-play opportunity after a Mike Reilly trip on Marchand at 8:16.

Marchand also was stoned by Price on a two-on-none chance.

Carey Price with a BIG save early! #MTLvsBOS pic.twitter.com/M7ABwoLNWc — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 15, 2019

But the Bruins winger got his redemption during a 4-on-4 stint following minor penalties by Jasperi Kotkaniemi and Zdeno Chara.

Marchand broke the deadlock at 14:09, firing an absolute rocket, bar down over the left shoulder of the Canadiens’ netminder following a beautiful feed from Bergeron.

A closer look at the @Bmarch63 ripper. Doesn't get much prettier than that. pic.twitter.com/ks4sjDTZ9s — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 15, 2019

The B’s looked to be in control of the period at that point, leading to Nicolas Deslauriers dropping the gloves with Kevan Miller at 16:10. The spirited bout was won by Miller, but the Canadiens answered the bell.

After Bergeron was bounced from a defensive zone faceoff, Phillip Danault won the faceoff back to Petry, who fired a shot low on net that was tipped past Rask by Gallagher at 18:27.

Gallagher et dévier des rondelles, nommez-moi un meilleur duo. Gallagher and tipping pucks, name a better duo. pic.twitter.com/qj3Oraf5RF — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 15, 2019

MONTREAL SPURTS AHEAD

The Bruins’ troubles with allowing short-handed goals continued as Montreal netted the go-ahead goal a man down to take a 2-1 lead after two periods.

The B’s held a 14-12 shot advantage through the second 20 but were unable to capitalize on a couple net-front opportunities. Boston led Montreal 25-18 in shots after 40 minutes.

Boston moved to 0-for-2 on the power play, failing to take advantage of a Victor Mete hooking penalty. Making matters worse, the B’s allowed their 10th short-handed goal, tied for the most in the league.

A bouncing puck sparked a breakaway for Byron, who gassed Bergeron and lifted a backhand over Rask to make it 2-1 at 17:09.

.@jpbyron89 turns on the jets to score a shorty. pic.twitter.com/UaagLEZvfT — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 15, 2019

Tempers flared up at the end of the period, with Domi and Jake DeBrusk getting in a tussle that led to all 10 players on the ice joining the scrum. Max Domi and Brandon Carlo were assessed matching roughing minors at 19:11 which will carry into the third period.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT (ALMOST)

A desperate effort all period to draw even proved fruitless for the Bruins, until the final minute, when a 6-on-4 power-play goal with 37.6 seconds remaining knotted the game 2-2.

Price stood on his head through much of the third, making 18 saves in the final 20. But it was not enough, as the B’s were relentless.

A Michael Chaput delay-of-game penalty at 17:55 gave the Bruins one last breath. The B’s skated the last one minute and 31 seconds 6-on-4. And lo and behold, Boston got its equalizer with Krejci lighting the lamp.

SHORT-LIVED OT

The first shot of the extra stanza was the last. Petry batted a puck past Rask to 15 seconds into overtime to give the Canadiens the win.

UP NEXT

The Bruins hit the road for Philadelphia for a Wednesdaymnight tilt against the Flyers. Puck drop from Wells Fargo Center is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

This Bruins Wrap is presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images