Kyle Rudolph Has Great Reason For Picking Patriots To Win Super Bowl LIII

The New England Patriots earned a two-touchdown win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13, but it’s clear Kyle Rudolph isn’t harvesting any sour grapes when it comes to his Super Bowl LIII prediction.

The Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will battle for the Lombardi Trophy next Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. While it’s tough not to get excited about Sean McVay, Jared Goff and Co., Rudolph believes the Patriots will be leaving Atlanta as winners.

And for the Vikings tight end, it all comes down to New England’s track record.

"I've learned throughout my career you just don't bet against the @Patriots."@Vikings TE @KyleRudolph82 can't help but pick TB12 and the Pats to win #SBLIII! 📺: @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/pZvCWLVXwg — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 24, 2019

Rudolph just completed his eighth NFL campaign, meaning the Patriots have reached the Super Bowl in all but three of the seasons he’s been in the league. So yeah, we can understand why the two-time Pro Bowl selection is rolling with New England on Super Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports