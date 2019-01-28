Rod Woodson Believes Patriots Should Focus On Taking This Rams Player Away

The New England Patriots’ defense will have its hands full in Super Bowl LIII.

The Patriots will be tasked with trying to slow down a high-powered offense for a second straight game, as Jared Goff and Co. can light up the scoreboard like few other teams in the NFL can.

In typical Bill Belichick fashion, New England likely will try to zero in and take away one of the Rams’ offensive weapons come Feb. 3. But while Todd Gurley is among the league’s best running backs and Brandin Cooks can take the top off the defense in a hurry, Hall of Fame safety Rod Woodson believes the Patriots should fixate their attention on another player.

Which Rams player should the @Patriots focus on taking away?@RodWoodson26 says it's Robert Woods. "He is the key to this passing offense." 📺: @NFLTotalAccess | #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/sgVuUtIX0H — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 26, 2019

Woods quietly put together one of the better seasons for a wide receiver in the 2018 campaign. After catching 86 passes for 1,219 yards with six touchdowns in the regular season, the sixth-year WR posted a combined 12 catches for 102 yards in Los Angeles’ first two playoff contests.

It remains to be seen how the Patriots will choose to cover Woods, as they opted for an unexpected strategy for the Chiefs’ top target Tyreek Hill. But regardless of who is called to duty, they will need to be on their A-game throughout the night.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports