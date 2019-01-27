Patriots Had Ridiculously Large Crowd For Super Bowl Send-Off Rally

The New England Patriots are off to Super Bowl LIII and they had a spectacularly large crowd Sunday morning for their send-off rally.

Some of the most dedicated fans showed up to Gillette Stadium at 4 a.m. ET to make sure they got a good viewing spot of Tom Brady and the Patriots.

See you soon, #PatriotsNation. Our first fans have been out here at @PatriotPlace since 4 AM! pic.twitter.com/Gja0uyY1ic — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 27, 2019

Even the Blue Man Group joined in on the festivities.

The aerial view of the stadium is insane. Let’s see the Rams pack their stadium for a send-off rally:

Yeah, not going to happen.

Patriots fans far and wide gathered to show support for their favorite team, and the players responded. Sure, Tom Brady will get most the headlines, but he wasn’t the only one who fired up the crowd.

Here are some of the highlights:

“I grew up a Rams fan, but come Sunday, I don’t know nothing about no Rams.”#EverythingWeGot pic.twitter.com/2ZUEbjcEY7 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 27, 2019

The fans also lined the streets to cheer on the Patriots as their buses departed Gillette Stadium for T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island.

The Patriots received the ultimate send-off, now it’s time for them to return the favor in Atlanta.

