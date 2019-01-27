New England Patriots

Tom Brady Shares Epic Instagram From Patriots’ Super Bowl Send-Off Rally

by on Sun, Jan 27, 2019 at 1:53PM

Tom Brady stole the show Sunday morning.

The New England Patriots quarterback fired up thousands of fans at the team’s send-off rally when he started a “we’re still here” chant and threw the mic. Brady also took time to Instagram an epic photo of himself and fellow team captains David Andrews, Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung and James White.

“We’ve got a flight to catch,” Brady wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

We’ve got a flight to catch.

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

As great as Brady’s speech and Instagram was, there was at least one regrettable moment Sunday morning at Gillette Stadium.

Chung, clearly fired up by the massive crowd in attendance, said New England is going to kick the Los Angeles Rams’ “ass” in the Super Bowl. Bill Belichick probably didn’t love that.

Now, if Chung had said he was going to kick Harry Potter’s ass, that would be a different story.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties