Patriots Vs. Chargers Live: Updates, Analysis From Divisional Round Playoff Game

8 a.m. ET: Good morning from frigid Foxboro, Mass., where the New England Patriots are preparing to host the Los Angeles Chargers in the divisional round of the 2018 NFL playoffs.

The Chargers, who finished 12-4 during the regular season, got here by beating the Baltimore Ravens 23-17 in the wild-card round. The 11-5 Patriots received a first-round bye as the AFC’s No. 2 seed. Winner advances the AFC Championship Game next Sunday in Kansas City.

For a full preview of today’s game, click the link below and tune in to our Pregame Chat presented by Mimecast live on NESN.com and NESN’s Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. ET. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images