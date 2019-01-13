Enjoy These Tweets From Media ‘Experts’ Confidently Picking Chargers Over Patriots

Remember when a slew of media members claimed the Patriots weren’t going to win against the Chargers on Sunday?
Joke’s on them.
New England made easy work of Los Angeles in the AFC Division game, rolling to a 41-28 victory at Gillette Stadium. The win sends the team to Arrowhead Stadium for a date with the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday. The winner, of course, goes on to play in Super Bowl LIII.
There were plenty of eyes on quarterback Tom Brady heading into the game, with much of the media saying he and the Patriots wouldn’t come out on top. So we decided to compile some of the best tweets from those who now are eating crow.
Enjoy.
But hey, at least Stephen A. Smith can admit he was wrong after he said he didn’t trust New England to win.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
