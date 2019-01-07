Philip Rivers, Chargers ‘Really Don’t Care’ About Patriots’ Dynasty

Say what you will about Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers, but they aren’t scared of the NFL’s big, bad bully.

After dispatching of the Baltimore Ravens 23-17 in the AFC Wild Card Round, the Chargers will prepare for a showdown with Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots for the right to play in the AFC Championship Game.

Following their win at M&T Bank Stadium, Rivers was asked by CBS’ Tracy Wolfson about the pending matchup with the Patriots in Foxboro and travel schedule that awaits the Chargers, and the veteran quarterback, who played on a torn ACL in the 2007 AFC Championship Game loss to the Patriots, is ready to go.

“Makes me think of 2007,” Rivers told NBC after the game, via CLNS. “Can’t wait to get there.”

The North Carolina State product also told Wolfson that he and the Chargers aren’t intimidated by the Patriots mystique.

“Gosh, we know the run they’ve had, it seems like forever that they’re always in these games and games beyond,” Rivers said, via Express. “We find so many different ways to win. The defense was unbelievable today. We couldn’t get in the end zone – we finally did. This team, we’re going to fly back home, then we’re going to fly back out here for another 10 am West Coast kick.

“We really don’t care, we’ll be there next Sunday.”

Then Philip Rivers turns to Melvin Ingram and asks, "What's the saying?" To which Ingram replies, "Any squad, any place." Then Rivers, with his trademark passion, says, "That's about how it's gone all year long. We'll be there next Sunday." (@tracywolfson interview). https://t.co/EuTmBsuhXY — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 6, 2019

Brady is 2-0 in the playoffs in his career against the Bolts, but he has put up subpar numbers in both wins. LA’s elite pass rush and underrated secondary could cause problems for New England’s offense, while Rivers and his bevy of offensive weapons surely will keep Bill Belichick up all week.

Chargers vs. Patriots rarely disappoints and this should be another must-see battle.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images