Tom Brady Had Adorable Response About His Kids Growing Up Around Football

FOXBORO — Tom Brady seems like the quintessential family man.

The New England Patriots quarterback has given glimpses into his home life with his three kids Jack, 11, Benjamin, 9, and Vivian, 6, and seems to have the perfect balance between home and football.

Patriots Nation has watched No. 12 develop from the the Comeback Kid to Super Dad while leading New England to eight Super Bowls over his illustrious 19-year career.

Sunday, Brady will shoot for his ninth Super Bowl when the Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

And while Brady never has had a problem getting hyped for the big game, going through a playoff run has become more of a family experience as his kids have gotten older.

“Absolutely different than when I was young and (had) very little responsibility. And now kids, it’s a lot of fun. It’s great for me,” Brady said Wednesday. “My daughter is six. She is a great cheerleader for us. My oldest son is into every play, my middle son is not into any play, and it’s perfect. We get to talk about it on the way home. They’re understanding more and more.”

And one of his kids has seen enough big games to give his dad some pointers come game day.

“My oldest son Jack does a little bit,” said Brady. “He can analyze pretty good.

But it appears that Brady is Dad at home more than he is The Goat.

“They’re still my kids. They don’t care much about Dad. They’d rather hang with Gronk and Jules,” Brady joked, referring to Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman.

Regardless, with all these playoff runs, have surely given Brady a treasure chest of memorable family moments. And Sunday, he hopes to add one more.

