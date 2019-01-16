Bruins Vs. Flyers Live Stream: Watch NHL Game Online

The Boston Bruins are hoping to get back on track Wednesday against the Metropolitan Division’s worst team after an overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.

The B’s will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center.

Jaroslav Halak is set to get the start in net. Boston’s backup netminder blanked the Flyers 3-0 in the two sides’ only other meeting this season.

Here’s how and when to watch Bruins vs. Flyers online:

When: Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images