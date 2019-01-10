Tom Brady Voted QB NFL Players Would Least Like To Face In Big Game

Tom Brady has won a lot of big games over the course of his storied NFL career, so it should come as no surprise the New England Patriots quarterback was voted the signal-caller opposing defenders would least like to face in a big game.

In a survey done by The Athletic, NFL defenders voted anonymously on a number of categories pertaining to quarterbacks around the league, including most overrated, most underrated, best rookie, etc.

With 52 percent of the vote, the 41-year-old Brady was voted quarterback players would least like to face in a meaningful game. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers came in second with 32 percent, while Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes also received votes.

Brady also was voted for quarterback players would most want to face in a big game, getting 18 percent of the vote, with a number of defensive players preferring to beat the GOAT with everything on the line rather than face Nathan Peterman, who came in second with 15 percent.

The five-time Super Bowl champion also received votes for most overrated, where Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins took home first place at 13 percent.

Players also had interesting answers on Colin Kaepernick, Cam Newton and the backup quarterbacks around the league, which are worth your time.

As for Brady, he and the Patriots are gearing up to face Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots quarterback never has lost to Rivers over the course of his career, but the Bolts are the most complete team the Patriots will have faced this season and New England will need Brady to bring his best in Sunday’s big game.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images