Was Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Beef Overblown? Max Kellerman Doesn’t Think So

It’s quite an accomplishment the New England Patriots reached yet another Super Bowl, especially considering the fact that they were at one point, you know, “divided.”

The leading storyline surrounding the Patriots over the past year had been the reported tension between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. While many believed the franchise was cracking at the seams, New England powered through the negative noise and reached the championship stage for a third straight season. Not to mention, it seems to be all good between the quarterback and head coach, both of whom spoke glowingly about each other after the AFC Championship Game.

So now that we’ve effectively moved on from the idea of beef between Brady and Belichick, is it fair to say the amount of attention it was given was overblown? Max Kellerman sure doesn’t believe so. In fact, the “First Take” co-host thinks it’s an important talking point when analyzing the magnitude of the Patriots’ accomplishments this season.

You can check out Kellerman’s take beginning at the 1:47 mark in the video below:

There very well could have been friction between Brady and Belichick at some point over the past year, as it’s not uncommon for two fierce competitors to occasionally butt heads. While the storyline warranted attention, the reported gap between the two probably was a bit exaggerated by fans and media members alike. The QB-head coach duo might not always see eye to eye, but there’s no doubt they’re always on the same page when it comes to team goals.

The Patriots will look to accomplish their ultimate goal Sunday when they battle the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports